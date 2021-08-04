Margaret Louise Disman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Louise Disman, 67, of Kimberly Lane, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Disman was born on January 15, 1954 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Sylvia M. Lyons.

She was also married to the late Fredrick “Bob” Disman who died on May 7, 2013.

She worked for Golden Hill Nursing Home in laundry, retiring after 20 years.

She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandkids.

She was survived by four children, Robert Disman and wife, Jodi, Anna Procopio and husband, Marc, Crystal Graham and husband, James and Willa Disman; two brothers, Ronald and Gary Lyons; four sisters, Donna Beeler, Brenda Cooper, Nora Ashton and Mary “Marie” Fostik; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy Lyons, James Lyons and Fred Lyons and five sisters, Sarah Yhelka, Bonnie Lyons, Wanda Lyons, Mable Lyons and Loretta Burns.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Margaret L. Disman, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.