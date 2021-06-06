Margaret Kelty, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Kelty, 93, of West Pittsburg Road, died Friday, June 4, 2021 at UPMC Avalon Nursing Home.

She was born on August 19, 1927 in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Varacalli) Startari.

She was married to the late Keith B. Kelty, who died April 1, 1981.

Mrs. Kelty was a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, gambling, loved her sisters and family.

She was also preceded in death by nine sisters, Clara Gentile, Jane Slike, Helen Sackin, Theressa Nichols, Rose Petrello, Virginia Yeropoli, Anna Startari, Josephine Relo and infant, Margaret Startari.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Clinton Cemetery.

