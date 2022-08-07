NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Nocera, 67, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born February 7, 1955 in New Castle to the late William “Blackie” and Milianne (Greico) Moses.

She was a member of the St. Vitus Catholic Church.

Marcia loved landscaping and botany. She was avid animal and nature lover at heart. A private person, Marcia enjoyed surfing the internet and keeping to herself.

She is survived by her former husband, Joseph Nocera; many nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed by her dogs, Rex, Regal, Rayare and Royce.

As per Marcia’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Final Arrangements have been entrusted to the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home Inc., 926 Cunningham Avenue.

