Marcia Blanche Nagy, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Blanche Nagy, 78, of Savannah Road died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at The Grove in New Castle.

She was born on August 17, 1943 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Helen (Shaftic) Morrone.

She was married to Daniel Nagy, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Nagy worked at Bruce and Merilees and La Casa Personal Care Home as a housekeeper for many years.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo, going to the casino and watching stock car racing.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Keith B. Nagy and wife, Kelli and Kevin D. Nagy and wife, Christy; one sister, Arlene Wright and three grandchildren, Keith B. Nagy, Jr., Michael G. Nagy and Kelsey L. Nagy.

She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Kevin B. Nagy, Jr.

Private services will be held.

Burial will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Marcia Blanche Nagy, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.