Mabel E. Cioffi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Elizabeth Cioffi, 93, formerly of Wilson Avenue, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born January 27, 1927 in Princeton, a daughter of the late Charles and Daisey (Shaffer) Myers.

She was married to the late Patsy J. Cioffi who died April 5, 1986.

Mrs. Cioffi was a member of St. Joseph Church and enjoyed sewing, knitting, and gardening.

She is survived by four children, Thomas Cioffi of New Castle, Robert Cioffi and companion, Freda Shaftic of New Castle, Richard Cioffi and wife, Doris of New Castle and Tricia Droeder and husband, Fred of New Castle; five grandchildren, Michelle Cioffi, Gina Van Eman, Elyse Rice, Charlie Droeder and Mara Droeder; three great-grandchildren, Chuckie, Milo and Alaina.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Wesley, John, George and Raymond Myers; four sisters, Norma Gibson, Elda Hays, Martha McConahey and Francis Bees.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon Dan Kielar will be officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

