Louis S. Esposito, West Pittsburg, PA

WEST PITTSBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis S. Esposito, 82, of 10th Street, West Pittsburg, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home in West Pittsburg.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio November 15, 1937, a son of the late Ciro and Victoria (Polce) Esposito.

He is survived by his wife, Ilona J. (Bakos) Esposito.

Mr. Esposito was owner and operator of Personal Touch Auto Detailing for 25 years and then Lou’s Sharp Shop for 12 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean Era.

He loved antique cars, sharpening tools and knives and enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by four sons, Louis Vincent Esposito of New Castle, Bobbyjoe A. Esposito of New Castle, John D. Esposito and wife, Kimberly, of New Castle and Scott M. Esposito and wife, Annmarie, of New Wilmington; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by twin sons; two daughters and one sister, Toni Vernarski.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

