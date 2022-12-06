NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lottie Belle Orras, 86, of Frew Mill Road died Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on April 16, 1936 in New Castle a daughter of the late Allan and Bessie (Shaner) Baxter.

Mrs. Orras was married to the late Nickie Orras, who died on January 11, 2007.

Mrs. Orras enjoyed reading, crosswords, embroidering and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and family and loved her dog, Ginger.

She is survived by five children, Cindy Bucey, Melody Lovaglio, Jack Bucey, Gregory Bucey and wife, Debbie and Gary Hartle and wife, Jodi, all of New Castle; two grandchildren, Todd Bucey and Jacker Baker; stepgrandsons, Gary Hartle, Jr. and Justin Hartle and stepgreat-grandchildren, Gary Hartle III and Alyson Hartle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her infant son; one brother, Henry Baxter; one sister, Patty Maddox and one grandson, Calvin Dean.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. following visitation; Rev. Richard Nero will officiate.

Burial will be in Westfield Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.