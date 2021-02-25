Lori Anne Smiley, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Anne Smiley, 61, of Kathrine Street in Neshannock Township, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Ms. Smiley was born on December 19, 1959 a daughter of the late Anthony P. and Lucy A. (DeVincentis) Conti, her mother survives in New Castle.

Ms. Smiley was a Private Duty Caregiver for a number of years.

She enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, gardening, being with friends, and going to concerts.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children, Anthony J. Smiley of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and Michelle R. Wilson and husband Joseph of New Castle, one brother, Anthony R. Conti and husband Daniel Rayhill of New York City, New York, two sisters, Sharon Aloisi and husband Andrew of Cuyahoga, Ohio and Jacki Conti of New Castle and seven grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Anthony Smiley, one niece, Alena Aloisi and one granddaughter, Madyson Smiley.

Private services will be held.

Burial will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

