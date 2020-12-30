Lisa Ann Beddingfield, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Ann Beddingfield, 57 of South Mill Street died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at UPMC Passavant McCandless in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born on November 22, 1963 in New Castle a daughter of the late Charles Saad and the late Frances Felix Kotyuha.

She is married to Anthony Beddingfield, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Beddingfield was a manager at Hito’s Restaurant for 20 years, and was also an account at Fisher Big Wheel.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and playing on her iPad.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Francesca M. Crum and her husband Justin of New Castle, one brother, Johnny Saad of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, one sister, Karen Gil of Trumbell, Connecticut, four grandchildren, Macey Crum, Brady Crum, Alleia Crum and Kendall Crum and one soon to be grandson, baby Jordan.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangments by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

