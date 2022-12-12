NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee Cook, 83, of Harlansburg Road died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on August 18, 1939 in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Thelma (Cameron) Essinger.

Mrs. Cook was married to the late Samuel J. “Sonny” Cook, who died July 17, 2022.

Mrs. Cook was a bookkeeper for Nickle’s Bakery retiring after many years.

Mrs. Cook was a member of Second Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, the Dallas Cowboys and flower gardening. She loved spending time and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.

She is survived by three children, John O’Neill of New Castle, Cheryl Sonntag and husband, Dan, of Sharon and Cindy Booher and husband, Dana, of New Castle; four stepchildren, Cheryl Summa and husband, Frank, of New Castle, Marsha Mazzant and husband, Joe, of Hermitage, Tami Cook of New Castle and Lisa Bork and husband, Bill, of New Castle; three brothers, Joe Essinger and wife, Connie, Tim Essinger and wife, Barbara and Denny Essinger; two sisters, Suzanne Hill and husband, Bob and Kathleen Schooley and husband, Howard; 11 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Essinger and Fred Essinger.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Kris Kaufman will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Linda Lee Cook, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.