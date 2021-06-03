Lewis Henry Johnson, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis Henry Johnson, Jr., 68, of Maryland Avenue, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on February 15, 1953, a son of the late Lewis H. and Lillian Mae (Cummings) Johnson, Sr.

He was married to Lettice Renee Rice on October 21, 1995, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Johnson was a Marine veteran.

He was self-employed as an electrician and carpenter.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching National Geographic and the outdoors. He was also a family historian and ancestry researcher.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Derrick Horton and his wife, Sherry, of San Antonio, Texas, Leland Johnson of Portland, Oregon, Gionni Johnson of New Castle, Tejahnea Johnson of New Castle, Darius Armstrong of New Castle and Jalen Green of New Castle; three brothers, Robert Francis and his wife, Celeste, of Mansfield, Ohio, Gerald Clark of New Castle and Clarence Johnson and his wife, Elizabeth, of Fort Myers, Florida; four sisters, Eloise Johnson of Mansfield, Ohio, Eileen Horton of Las Vegas, Nevada, Renee Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona and Lucretia Moore of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and took a big part in raising his many nieces and nephews for many years.

He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Cummings and Lewis H. Johnson II.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Blessing services will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Robert Francis will officiate.

