NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laverne Marie Ratkovich, 74, of Graceland Road died Friday, January 28, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born in New Castle on May 19, 1947 a daughter of the late George and Laverne (Hasson) Kuddesch.

She married George V. Ratkovich on October 24, 1970, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Ratkovich worked as a front office assistant at Primary Health for 11 years and worked at K-Mart retiring after 15 years.

She enjoyed ceramics, traveling, singing and was in the church choir.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Scott A. Ratkovich and Kimberly E. Cook, both of New Castle; four brothers, George Kuddesch of Irving, Texas, Keith Kuddesch of New Castle, Brian Kuddesch of Grove City and Charles Kennedy of New Castle; one brother-in-law, Robert Ratkovich, Sr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Analise M. Cook and Caden N. Cook.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m., following visitation; Pastor Wilfred K. Goetze will officiate.

The Ratkovich family asks that masks be worn at all times while in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Laverne Marie Ratkovich, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.