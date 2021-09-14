Laura Lynn Paswell, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lynn Paswell, 37, was born to Joan and Jaime Paswell on April 6, 1984. She passed from this world, in the loving arms of her parents on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, after an extended illness. She will be greatly missed. She was anointed by a priest before her passing and received the sacrament of the sick.

As a teenager, Laura loved her horses and participated in 4H. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and hiking. Laura’s favorite past time was reading. Laura excelled at academics and in junior high, received an award for participating in a volunteer program to tutor struggling younger students. Laura was a Girl Scout and as a teen, worked as a program aide at summer camps.

She graduated from Mohawk High School in 2002. She graduated from Sanford Brown College in Cleveland in 2011 from their Cardiac Technology Program.

Laura was employed by Salem Hospital as a cardiac sonographer. Her co-workers describe her as being hard-working, kind and caring. Despite that Laura endured life-long, serious health problems, she was always smiling and laughing about something.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her loving sister, Krissy; her grandparents, James and Muriel Carothers; numerous aunts and uncles and cousins and her beloved dog, Jake.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ross and Marjorie Paswell and her maternal great-grandmother, Cora Carothers.

A blessing service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo, 926 Cunningham Avenue; Father Joseph McCaffrey will officiate. Masks are mandatory. A Celebration of Life Luncheon for family and friends will follow at 2:00 p.m., at her parent’s home, 259 Ambrosia Road, Edinburg, Pennsylvania.

On-line condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

No flowers please, memorial contributions in Laura’s name to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101 will be appreciated, as Laura loved animals.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Laura Lynn Paswell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.