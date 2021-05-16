Larry J. Cioffi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry James Cioffi, 79, of North Vine Street, Croton, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in New Castle on December 26, 1941, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Querriera) Cioffi.

He was married to Betty Jayne (Orlando) Cioffi on May 11, 1963, she survives in New Castle.

Larry was a manager at UPS for 13 years and then owner and operator of Cobra Manufacturing for ten years. He also was a consultant for PF Environmental and operator of Cascade Auto Sales.

Larry was a member of the Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era.

He enjoyed going to the casinos and Back to the ’50s, watching football and baseball and was an avid Steelers fan. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play sports and hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Elisa M. Cioppa and her husband, Patsy, Anthony M. Cioffi and his partner, Stacy Quahliero and Janine M. Mangino and her husband, Andy ‘Munj’, all of New Castle; one sister, Sandra L. Burgo of New Castle; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Larry J. Cioffi II; one sister, Jean Marie Conti and two brothers-in-law, Richard Conti and Raymond Burgo.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

