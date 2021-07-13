Kenneth Wayne Weston, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Wayne Weston, Sr., 49, of E. Lutton Street, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on December 10, 1971 in New Castle, a son of the late Mary (Weston) Spaulding.

Mr. Weston worked for BPI as a machine operator for 11 years.

He enjoyed fishing, being with friends and family and concerts. Mr. Weston was always the life of the party and had an energy people were attracted to.

He is survived by five children, Amber Moorehouse, Devinne Weston, Darian Weston, Kenneth W. Weston, Jr. and Kaden Weston and two stepchildren, Summer Barge and Dalton Caravaggio, all of New Castle; his girlfriend, Jessica M. Caravaggio; three brothers, Rodney Spaulding of North Carolina, John Spaulding of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Anthony Spaulding of Florida and 15 grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, James Spaulding.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 16, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m.; Rev Ronald Mounts will officiate.

