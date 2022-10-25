PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Patrick Werner, 70, of Redwood Circle died Monday, October 24, 2022 at his residence in Pulaski.

He was born on May 14, 1952 in New Castle, a son of the late Kenneth H. and Mary P. (McGrath) Werner.

Mr. Werner worked as a truck mechanic for Trinity Industries in West Middlesex retiring after 16 years.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching NASCAR and socializing with friends and family.

He is survived by two daughters, Kristen L. Mrozek and her husband John of Pasadina, Maryland and Sheila M. Werner of Hubbard, Ohio, and one grandson, Anthony Mrozek.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by former spouse, Debra (Hanna) Werner who died July 12, 2016, and two sisters, Phyllis Martin and Beverly Wellman.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

