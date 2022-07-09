NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katrina Jo Deruyter, 62, of N. Cascade Street, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on December 2, 1959 in Ellwood City, a daughter of the late Edward and Judy (Gibbons) Hardisky.

Mrs. Deruyter married Jason M. Deruyter on July 2, 2010, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Deruyter worked as a home health care aid for her son her a number of years.

She loved being the center of attention, going to concerts and rock n roll music. She especially loved spending time with her pride and joy, her granddaughter Kayleigh and her friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Thomas E. Morida and Heather J. Danilchak and husband Chaz both of New Castle and one granddaughter, Kayleigh Butera.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 Pp.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

