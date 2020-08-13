Kathy M. Russo, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy M. Russo, 55, of North Cedar Street, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Edison Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in New Castle May 20, 1965 a daughter of the late John and Rosemarie (Ferrieri) Italia.

She worked in the deli of Giant Eagle on Butler Ave. and Wilmington Rd. and worked at H&R Block seasonally.

Kathy enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and spending time with her dog, Socks and her grandkids.

She is survived by three children, Gina M. Russo of New Castle, Shawn M. Russo of Poland, Ohio and Tressie L. Russo of New Castle, two granddaughters, Alyvia Grace Russo and Nora Josephine Russo, her former husband, Eugene L. Russo, three brothers, John, Jay and Jimmy Russo all of New Castle, and five sisters, Terry Brown of New Castle, Barbara Redmond of New Castle, Josie Rudesill of Mt. Jackson, Stephanie Newhouse of New Brighton and Lisa Ann Italia of New Castle.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

