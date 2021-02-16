Kathy Ann Smith, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Ann Smith, 78, of Meadow Mist Road in Pulaski died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Ms. Smith was born on March 8, 1942 a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Wade) Smith.

Ms. Smith was self-employed for 40 plus years.

She enjoyed antiques, yard sales, flea markets and craft business. She also loved her beloved cat, Sweetie.

She is survived by one adopted son, Donald J. Lloyd and his wife Dee of Pulaski, one brother, Frank E. Smith and one adopted grandson, Kenny Clark and will be missed by her family and many friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, to make contributions to the Cancer Society in care of Pancreatic Cancer Research, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

