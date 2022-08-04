NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Louise Mangino, 71, of W. Moody Avenue, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on November 3, 1950 in New Castle a daughter of the late Frank ‘Snooky’ and Eleanor (Dettore) Mangino.

She worked at Medure’s for 25 years catering many weddings and parties. Later in life she was a caregiver, and she loved to clean and cook for her family.

She was an avid Steelers fan. Kathleen will be remembered as a great mother, friend, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great aunt, and was loved by her family, and was spitfire all her life.

She is survived by three children, Franki Lynn Tubbs and husband Rodney of Florida, Charles H. Martini, and Taisha M. Hallman and fiancé Matthew Gibson both of New Castle, one brother, Michael ‘Mugga’ Mangino and wife Luann, one sister, Elaine Porterfield, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her life time partner, Wendell Hallman, a number of nieces and nephews, and four granddogs.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one son-in-law, Thomas Amicone and one brother-in-law, Charles Porterfield.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated August 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.