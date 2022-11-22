NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katheryne “Pat” Patricia Kennedy, 93, of N. Vine Street died Friday, November 18, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on February 4, 1929 in New Castle a daughter of the late Richard V. and Mary A. (Fulkerson) Vernon.

Mrs. Kennedy was married to the late John P. Kennedy, who died on July 13, 1970.

Mrs. Kennedy was a Jury Commissioner and was a Republican Committee Women for the 3rd Ward for 15 years.

She was a member of Croton United Methodist Church.

She loved volunteering, was a member of the Ladies of The Dukes, Croton Reunion Committee, Elderberry Senior Citizens Group and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, game shows and having a good cup of coffee with family and friends.

She was survived by her two children, John P. Kennedy, Jr. and wife, Carolyn, of Phoenix, Arizona and Mary Ann Freed of New Castle; one sister, Adelaide Lavender of Willard, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one son-in-law, Thomas A. Freed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Katheryne “Pat” Patricia Kennedy, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.