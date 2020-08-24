Karen M. Ludwig, New Castle, Ohio

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Marie Ludwig, 72, of Pawpaw, Michigan, formerly of New Castle, died October 23, 2019, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She was born in New Castle, March 8, 1948, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (VanEman) Stockman.

Mrs. Ludwig was a custodian for Mellon Bank in New Castle for a number of years.

She enjoyed making crafts and traveling to Ocean City, Maryland.

She is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Ludwig of Pawpaw, Michigan; one brother, Gary Stockman and wife, Cindy of New Castle; one grandson, Matthew Ludwig and one great-grandson, Chase Ludwig.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Karen M. Ludwig, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: