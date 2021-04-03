Karen Lee Bartberger, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lee Bartberger, 63, of Pollock Avenue, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Edison Manor in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on April 22, 1957, a daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Roberts) Kitzko.

She was married to Willie A. Bartberger on December 13, 1975, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Bartberger worked in laundry at the Haven Nursing Home for 17 years. Mrs. Bartberger loved going for walks, shopping and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two children, Michael Bartberger and Jamie Walters; two sisters, Diane Lykins and Cathy Nadzam; six grandchildren, Julia Cook, Brittany Duffield, Matthew Bartberger, Andrea Walters, Angelina Walters and Christopher Walters, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Sophia Peterson and Amariana Peterson and one soon to be great-grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by one son, William.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc., 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.