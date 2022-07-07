NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Joan Sabino-Gay, 69, of Winslow Avenue, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington.

She was born in New Castle on October 26, 1952, a daughter of the late John and Clara (George) Sabino.

Mrs. Sabino married James S. Gay on August 13, 1999, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Sabino-Gay was self-employed as a hairdresser and worked at Sears for 50 years and was also a personal aide for the New Castle Area School District retiring after a number of years.

She loved to dance, going to the casino and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Michele J. Roth and fiancé, Steven Babuscio, of New Castle; four stepchildren, Yolanda Gentsy, Jackie Slade and husband, Kelvin, both of New Castle, Angela Navarro and husband, Armando, of Grove City and Richard Gay and wife, Gretchen, of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sisters, Carmi Sibeto and husband, Joe and Toni Jo Scaduto and husband, John; four grandchildren, Giovanni, Danielle, Deanna and Jenna; nine stepgrandchildren, Jordan, Alyssa, Anthony, Gabriella, Antonio, Adan, Andreas, Ariana and Armando; four great-grandchildren, Devin, Derek, Dylan and McKenzie and her best friend, Carol Hamed.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Roth and one nephew and Godson, Joey Sibeto.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m.; Dr. Joseph Ross will officiate.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.