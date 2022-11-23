NEW CASLTE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen B. (Culbertson) Vogus passed away on Monday, November 22, 2022.

She was born January 6, 1948 of the late C. Harry Culbertson and Phyllis (Beatty) Culbertson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Vogus; son, Aaron Vogus and brother, Tom Culbertson.

She was a New Castle High School graduate.

She was a proud member of VFW Post 315, member of the Ladies Auxillary for seven years, who always willingly volunteered.

She was also a cook for Miarcher’s Bar; she also worked at Save-A-Lot and Rotes for a number of years.

She was also a member of Stand Down, enjoyed playing Bingo and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves behind her sons, Todd (Lisa Ritter) Vogus and Ryan Vogus; grandchildren, Mariah, Collin, Cameron and Sarah Vogus and her bestfriend, Debra Janus.

Everyone was family to her, her infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes are only a small part of what made Karen special.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

