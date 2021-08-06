Judith L. Giangiuli, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Giangiuli, 77, died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle January 10, 1944 a daughter of the late Cosmo and Ernestine (Fair) Scilla.

She married Raymond F. Giangiuli on September 4, 1965, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Giangiuli was owner and operator of Back Door Antiques for 43 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church and the Mary Martha Guild and was very active in the church.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Christine Eddy of Erie, Mark Giangiuli and wife Dawn of McDonough, Georgia and Jennifer Dworek and husband Charles of Erie, one brother, Paul Scilla, one sister, Rose Scilla and three grandchildren, Nicholas Eddy, Ella Dworek and Kayla Giangiuli.

She is also preceded in death by one grandson, Andrew Dworek.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Ben Barr of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

