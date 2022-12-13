NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judd Matthew Peters, 29, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, entered his eternal rest on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in New Castle.

He was born October 14, 1993, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Eric L. Peters and the late Jacqueline S. (Makepeace) Peters, his father survives in New Castle.

Judd worked at McDonald’s in Shenango, Neshannock and Union Township, Speedway, Flagger Force and was a paper carrier for the New Castle News.

Judd was a funny, caring, and sharing young man who enjoyed watching his children grow up, spending time with family and friends, playing video games and finding new gyms on Pokémon Go. He also enjoyed playing basketball, took Judo and has an orange belt and also won the Pinewood Derby in Cub Scouts.

In addition to his father, he is also survived by his partner, Sarah Napier and their two children, Judd and Amunett of New Castle; his grandmother, Carole E. Peters of Oviedo, Florida; his sister, Melissa M. Ashour; nephew, Kobe and great-nephew Onyx of New Castle; his sister, Erica C. Peters and nephew, Ivan Roy, of Tampa, Florida and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Ivan L. Peters and George J. and Mary Ruth Makepeace.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, 220 East Clen Moore Boulevard.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

