Juanita C. Coleman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita C. Coleman, 101, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Quality Life Services in New Castle. She was formerly of Vaughn, New Mexico.

She was born in Boone, Missouri February 18, 1919 a daughter of the late Everet and Ona (Rippeto) Sapp.

She was married to the late Robert H. Coleman for over 50 years, he died in 1998.

She was the owner and operator of the Ranch House Café and Sands Café in Vaughn, New Mexico for over 50 years. Mrs. Coleman was a member of the Eastern Star and was past Grand Matron of New Mexico.

She enjoyed cooking and preparing for banquets and occasions.

She is survived by three daughters, Nita Jo Heck and husband James of Fombell, Pennsylvania, Nickie Lynn Eckley and husband Rick of Columbus, Ohio, and Terrie Renee Coleman of Bent, New Mexico, three grandchildren, Chrystelyn Fautheree Harrison, Jeremy Smith and Jodi Smith Islas and six great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

