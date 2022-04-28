POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Marcella Scalzo, 85, formerly of Cunningham Avenue died in Poland, Ohio while she was living at her daughter’s house on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

She was born in New Castle on June 23, 1936 a daughter of the late Claude and Ethel (Allsopp) Beckman.

She was married to the late Michael F. Scalzo, who died May 30, 2006.

Mrs. Scalzo loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid Steelers fan.

She is survived by two children, Lynn A. Mike and husband, Joe, of Poland, Ohio and Michael R. Scalzo and wife, Kristin, of New Castle; one sister, Audrey Kroesen of Bessemer; six grandchildren, Monica Simko and husband, Joe, Kara Ludovici and husband, Vince, Joey Mike III, Mikey Scalzo and wife, Courtney, David Scalzo and wife, Tara and Anthony Scalzo and eight great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Vito, Rosie, Gracie, Salvatore, Connor, Miley and Bentley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Beckman and Glenn Beckman and one sister, Barbara Bartolomeo.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Richard Nero will officiate.

Burial will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens.

