Joseph Quear, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Quear, Sr., 56, of Glenwood Avenue died Monday, April 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on October 18, 1964 in New Castle, a son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Copple) Quear.

Mr. Quear was a former construction worker and a local card dealer.

He enjoyed playing cards, watching horse racing and gambling.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Judy Pennachio, three children, Jessica M. Swanson and her fiancé Michael Lutton of Hillsville, Erica L. Langston and her husband Justin of Poland, Ohio and Joseph Quear Jr. of Yankeetown, Florida, two brothers, Thomas and Alex Quear, three sisters, Nancy Haybarger, Angela McCallister and Mary Jo Nestasie, four grandchildren, Cassidy, Tallan, Caleb and Grady and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Jessie Ann Quear.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Anthony Scirappa will officiate.

