Joseph Matthew Dietrich, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Matthew Dietrich, 29, of Randolph Street died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on September 17, 1991 in New Castle, a son of Edward and Bonnie (Stiffler) Dietrich, Sr.

Joseph worked as a cashier at Market 24.

He loved riding his 4-wheeler and his dog, MR. He also enjoyed demolition derbies, video games and hanging out with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Edward Dietrich, Jr., Michael Dietrich and wife, Jamie and Tret Dietrich; two nieces and two nephews.

He was also preceded in death by grandparents, Edward (Ted) and Ida Mae Stiffler and Grace Dietrich and one niece.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

