NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Eugo Lovaglio, 88, of Arlington Avenue died Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Haven Nursing Home in New Castle.

He was born on July 17, 1933 in New Castle, a son of the late Francisco and Pierina (Albicsetto) Lovaglio.

He married Angeline M. (DeBiase) Lovaglio on June 14, 1958; she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Lovaglio was a firefighter for the New Castle Fire Department and was Assistant Chief retiring after 41 years.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and collecting antiques. He also loved his three dogs named King and his dog, Tara.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Frank J. Lovaglio, Anthony J. Lovaglio and Rhonda A. Gabriel and husband, Norman, all of New Castle; one brother, James Lovaglio of the Phillipines and two sisters, Katherine Woryk of New Castle and Anne Bobby of Florida.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Nicholas Lovaglio and Pete Lovaglio and one sister, Theresa Wachala.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

