Joseph A. Orlando, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Anthony Orlando, Sr., 84, of North Cedar Street, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

Joseph was born on January 20, 1936, a son of the late Greno and Anna (Papilli) Orlando.

He was married to Martha Rose (Ronk) Orlando, on January 11, 2014, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Orlando was a Mail Carrier and a Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service in Portersville retiring after 30 years.

Mr. Orlando enjoyed camping, going to casinos, swimming, the outdoors, traveling and visiting Colorado every year. He also loved spending time with his family, singing and going to church.

He is survived by three children, Veronica Orlando, JoAnne Winter and Robert Orlando; one sister, Catherine Walko; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Rita A. (Vondfelt) Orlando and three children, Kathleen Orlando, Michael Orlando and Joseph Orlando.

A private visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

