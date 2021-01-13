Joseph A. Caravella, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Caravella, Jr., 85, of Randall Drive, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on August 10, 1935, a son of the late Joseph A. and Elizabeth (Vitale) Caravella, Sr.

He was married to Nancy L. (Clark) on August 6, 1961, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Caravella was the former owner and operator of Caravella’s Texaco Gas Station on Wilmington Road. He was then a car salesman for over 25 years retiring from Phil Fitts Ford in New Castle.

Mr. Caravella was an Army veteran.

He enjoyed fishing, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and refurbishing classic cars but most of all, he loved playing and spending time with his great-grandson, Mason.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Joseph A. Caravella III of Panama City Beach, Florida, Lisa M. Caravella of Panama City Beach, Florida and Kimberly L. Caravella of New Castle; one sister, Catherine Costa of New Castle; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Caravella.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Harmony Baptist Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Joseph A. Caravella, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.