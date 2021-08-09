Joni Lynn Dottle, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joni Lynn Dottle, 61, of Magee Street died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on February 20, 1961 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy (Huff) Palmer.

Mrs. Dottle was a dispatcher for Castle Towing for a number of years.

She enjoyed watching movies and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by three children, Nikki Clayton and her husband, Daniel, Randy Dottle and Ralph Dottle and four grandchildren, Preston Stoner, Kendall Palmer, Ayden Dottle-Sheehy and Isabella Dottle.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Justin Palmer and one brother, Donald Palmer.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

