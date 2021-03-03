John Thomas Patsy, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas Patsy, 81 of Clayton Street, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on August 18, 1939 in New Castle, a son of the late Joe and Margaret (Funera) Fullwood.

He was married to the late Carol Ann (Ryan) Patsy, who died September 14, 2018.

John was a Tri-Axial truck driver for Romed Contruction, retiring after 20 years.

He enjoyed watching westerns and comedies and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by three children, James C. Corab and his wife, Kathy, Lori A. Morgan and her husband, Joe and Ann M. Piccirillo and her husband, Donald, all of New Castle; six grandchildren, Trevor Hesskew, Hailey Hesskew, Joey Morgan, Anthony Morgan, Matthew Morgan and Gino Piccirillo and one great-granddaughter, Connie Ann Stewart.

He also preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Marie Patsy.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Anthony Sciarappa will officiate. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Lucy’s Cemetery.

