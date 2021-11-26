John Samuel Dryfuse, Jr., Wampum, PA

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Samuel Dryfuse, Jr., 67, of Dryfuse Lane, Wampum, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his residence in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle on November 22, 1954 a son of the late John S. Dryfuse, Sr. and Dorothy Jaworski Dryfuse.

He was married to the late Doris I. (Piper) Dryfuse, she died November 4, 2009.

He worked at Graceland Cemetery in maintenance and landscaping for 15 years.

Mr. Dryfuse enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, the outdoors and loved riding his motorcycle and working on cars.

He is survived by two children, Becky I. Dryfuse and John S. Dryfuse, III both of East Palestine, Ohio; two stepchildren, Samuel Dout and Jackie Dout; one brother, Kenneth Penwell of Hillsville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Mary Herko of New Castle and Ruth Ann Dryfuse of Wampum, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Blayne Harris and Katerra Harris; one great-grandchild, Harlie Figley; a number of stepgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, June R. Dryfuse, one stepson, James Carter; two brothers, Thomas Dryfuse and Gary Dryfuse and one sister, Cindy Pallerino.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

