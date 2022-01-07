NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleTributes) – John Lawrence Rispoli, 92, of New Castle, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on April 26, 1929 a son of the late Lawrence and Connie (Isolda) Rispoli.

He married Jeanne Macri on October 14, 1952, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Rispoli was the Owner/Operator of Johny’s Shoe Repair in Ellwood City and McCrory’s Shoe Repair in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring after 45 years. He also worked at Shenango Beverage with his daughter for 26 years.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles, played the trumpet for the Red Coat Band for close to 70 years and community band for 20 years. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Rebecca L. Miller and husband, John, of New Castle, Joni M. Rispoli of New Castle and Skip Rispoli of Orlando, Florida; one sister, Patricia Pacelli of New Castle; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by on daughter, Cynthia C. White and one sister, Mary DeAugustine.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.

