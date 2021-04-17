John Leroy Biddle, Newcastle, PA

NEWCASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Biddle, 70, of Old Route 422, Slippery Rock Township, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle August 8, 1950 a son of the late Joseph Biddle and Lucy (Mastropietro) Saas. His mother survives in New Castle.

He was married to the late Evelyn F. (Weber) Biddle, who died January 30, 2019.

Mr. Biddle was a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War serving two tours. He won numerous medals including the Purple Heart.

He was a member of the VFW Post 315 and was an avid baseball and football fan. He also loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother he has survived by four children, John Alfano, Grant Alfano, Shawna Kirkwood and Tammi Weber, all of New Castle; two sisters, JoAnne Vitale and Pamela Knapp; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and three nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one son, William Weber.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held, Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Krisopher Kaufamann will officiate.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.