ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John George DeGruttola, Jr., 93, of Davis Road died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his residence in Ellwood City.

He was born on March 27, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John G. and Josephine (Nessenthaler) DeGruttola, Sr.

He married Lucy Marie (Memo) DeGruttola on September 6, 1952, she survives in Ellwood City.

Mr. DeGruttola was a structural ironworker for Local #207 in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring after 43 years.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Fort Bragg as a paratrooper.

Mr. DeGruttola was an avid sports fan and coached Little League. He enjoyed boating, traveling, golfing and weightlifting.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Karen L. Stevenson and husband, Tom, of Pittsburgh, LuAnn Pullium and husband, Doug, of New Castle, Christine M. Jones and husband, Tom, of California, John E. DeGruttola and wife, Nancy, of Virginia, Gary A. DeGruttola and wife, Cherry, of New Hampshire and Joseph M. DeGruttola and wife, Tawnya, of Cranberry Township; one sister, Josephine Jones of Ellwood City; 13 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Jan K. DeGruttola; one brother, James DeGruttola and one sister, Jaqueline Mazzarini.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, where a blessing service will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

