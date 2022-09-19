NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Earl Bartley, 53, of Riverview Avenue died Sunday, September 18, 2022 in New Castle.

He was born on September 3, 1969 in New Castle, a son to the late Irl and Alice (Palmer) Bartley.

Mr. Bartley was a veteran of the United States Army, serving 16 years in Afghanistan, Iraq, Korea and Germany, as a tank mechanic.

He worked for Custom Pallets in New Castle for five years and did landscaping for a number of years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading.

He is survived by three children, Courtney Bartley, Caitlyn Blake and husband, Rikki, both of New Castle and Jesse Bartley of West Virginia; one brother, David Bartley; one sister, Sharon Smith and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Leslie Barley and one sister, Brenda Ann Bartley.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

