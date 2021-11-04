John B. Rossi, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Rossi, Sr., 82, of West Cherry Street, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Ellwood City December 4, 1938, a son of the late James and Philomena (DeMauro) Rossi.

He was married to Madeline R. (Mash) Rossi on October 14, 1961, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Rossi worked for A&P Supermarket in Ellwood City as a stock boy and then was a foreman at Babcock and Wilcox retiring after 30 years.

He enjoyed going to the casino, doing crossword puzzles and reading. He read till he became legally blind and then used audio books that allowed him to continue enjoying his short stories. John also coached his wife’s softball team the Mahoningtown Merchants for a number of years.

He is survived by four children, John Baptist Rossi, Jr. and wife Sherri of New Castle, James S. Rossi, Sr. and Colleen Horn of New Castle, Jodi L. Shuchart and husband Gene of Ocean Isle, North Carolina and Janna M. Adamo and husband Anthony of New Castle, one sister, Theresa DeCaro of Ellwood City, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Peter, Paul, Dominick and Anthony Rossi and and infant brother and four sisters, Mary Russo, Carolyn Lonnett, Agnes Cossentino and Rose Fusetti.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Blessing service will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Frederick L. Cain will celebrate.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of John B. Rossi, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.