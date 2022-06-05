NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Fragola, 64, of Audley Avenue died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on May 15, 1958 in New Castle, a son of the late Giovanni Fragola and Antoinetta (Bellaiuto) Fragola.

He married Terrie Lynn (Flowers) Fragola on November 3, 1984.

Mr. Fragola was a car salesman for Taylor Toyota in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He loved to smoke cigars and going to the casino and especially loved to be with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by three children, Kristen M. Wandel (Noah) and Brittany L. Fragola both of New Castle and Brendon M. Fragola of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; one brother, Anthony Fragola (Kimberly); two sisters, Anna M. Morgan (Greg) and Phyllis Tanner (John) and three grandchildren, Bryahna Madison, Jacob Patterson and Nathius Madison.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue. Pastor Richard Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Family and Friends of John may visit www.williamrogerdecarbo.com to leave condolences to the Fragola family.

