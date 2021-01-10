John A. Martin, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Martin, 81, of Castle Street, died Saturday, January 09, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in Ellwood City on October 20, 1939, a son of the late Joseph Martin and the late Nettie (Fabian) Marcella.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Marcella.

He was married to Geraldine ‘Gerri’ (Santillo) Martin on August 30, 1963, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Martin was a machine operator at Rockwell Axel Plant retiring after 27 years. He also worked the car wash at Giant Eagle Butler Avenue and was an Army veteran.

Mr. Martin also enjoyed family, gardening, going to the casino and traveling.

He is survived by three children, Roberta Colella and husband, Michael, John Martin and wife, Sandy, and Sherri Rice and husband, Bill, all of New Castle; one brother, Joseph Martin and wife, Susan, of New Castle; two grandchildren, Michael Colella II and wife, Kelly, and Nick Colella and two great-grandchildren, Luca Colella and Vito Colella.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of John A. Martin, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.