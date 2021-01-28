Joel G. “Jake” Magno, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joel G. “Jake” Magno, 91 of W. Washington Street, died Monday, January 25, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

Mr. Magno was born on January 8, 1930, a son of the late Nick and Antoinette (Costello) Magna.

Mr. Magno married Wanda M. (Adams) Magno on March 15, 1950, she survives in New Castle.

Jake was a truck driver for M&M Trucking retiring after 23 years and he also drove trucks for over 50 years.

He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and driving his Corvette, camping and going to the mountains.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Donnie L. Magno of New Castle, Esther A. Ruppers Berger and her husband, Terry, of New Castle, Julie A. Gales of New Castle, Veronica K. Phillips and her husband, Ron, of New Castle and Nick G. Magno and his wife, Jodi, of New Castle; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Rees, Catherine Giannone, Helen DeFrank and Esther Heathcote.

There were private services held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Castle View Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.