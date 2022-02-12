NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Lynn Flak, 32, of Halco Drive died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on December 4, 1989, the daughter of Jeffrey Flak and Nicole (Rouser) Holmes, whom both survive in New Castle.

Jessica was quick to love, quick to help and slow to judge. She enjoyed being with her friends and listening to music. She especially loved being with her son.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Semaj P. Reitnauer of New Castle; three brothers, David Rouser, Christopher Flak and Joseph Holmes, Jr. and two sisters, Danielle Flak and Brittany Flak.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

