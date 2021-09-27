Jessica Louise McConnell, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Louise McConnell, 36, of New Castle, Pennsylvania born May 4, 1985 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Dave and the late Susan Leslye McConnell.

She leaves behind her daughters, Taylor Sue Glavan and Mikki Cwiakala and their father, Matt Cwiakala; her siblings, Brandi, David and Loren; two special aunts, Christie Cwiakala and Rhonda Overly; several aunts and uncles, her oldest niece, Lani Crawford and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jessica was blessed with two mothers, both preceding her in death, Susan and Lori L. (King) McConnell, as well as both paternal and maternal grandparents and two cousins, Chris and Joe.

Jessica was a homemaker who had a passion for riding horses and loved growing flowers, especially, morning glories.

She was a 2004 graduate of Laurel High Scholl and the New Castle Beauty Academy.

Donations can be made for Jessie’s girls to the funeral home.

A celebration of life memorial will be at a later date for all friends and family to attend.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

