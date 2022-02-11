NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie Marie Crowl, 61, of North Ray Street, died Wednesday, February 10, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on October 4, 1960 in New Castle a daughter of Joseph and Luella (Fair) Pasquarello, they both survive in New Castle.

She was married to the late Richard J. Crowl, who died on January 14, 2016.

Mrs. Crowl enjoyed bingo and playing card games and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children, Nicole L. Crowl and companion, Tim DeSalvo, Richard J.B. Crowl and George S. Crowl, all of New Castle; three brothers, David Pasquarello, Joseph Pasquarello and Brian Pasquarello; one sister, Louann Wilson and four grandchildren, Aleigha, Timothy, Camden and Dominick.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m., Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Jennie Marie Crowl, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.