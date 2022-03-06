PORTERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey James Hartle, 61, of Fisher Road, Portersville, died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Bellevue, Pennsylvania on December 17, 1960, a son of the late Lemoyne and Angela (Werner) Hartle.

He married LaVerne Ann (Conner) Hartle on May 7, 1988, she survives in Portersville.

Mr. Hurtle worked as a carpenter for Hartle & Sons Construction for 35 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, camping and the outdoors.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Lee J. Hartle and wife Lisa of Abingdon, Maryland and Kyle B. Hurtle and fiancé Amri Wadding of New Castle; five brothers, Thomas Hartle, William Hartle, Richard Hartle, Mark Hartle and Darryl Hartle; two sisters, Angela Dorsch and Valerie Graber and one granddaughter, Violet Hartle.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Hartle.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Jason Doolittle of Faith Country Chapel will officiate. Burial will be in Unity Baptist Cemetery.

