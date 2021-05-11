Jean Parillo, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Parillo, 91, of Union Township, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

She was born on June 12, 1929 to Ercole Henry and Lucrecia Grace DiGiancomo, both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are both of her brothers, Gaetano and Norman DiGiacomo.

She married John Parillo, Sr. on December 2, 1950. John also precedes her in death.

Jean retired from Union Area School District where she was employed for 17 years as a cafeteria worker.

Jean attended First Assembly of God Church for many years where she participated in Women’s Bible Study. She loved her church family and friends dearly. She also participated in card club with a group of lovely ladies whom she held closely to her heart. This was among her favorite activities.

She had a sweet, loving spirit and wanted nothing more than to be a blessing to everyone with whom she came into contact. She was generous and kind, thinking always of others before herself, and she was funny- but didn’t know it.

Jean leaves three children, Joanne Parillo Massey, John Parillo, Jr. and his wife, Theresa and Julianne Parillo Brown. She also leaves behind two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Brittney Kidd, her husband, George and their children, Journey and Justice and Grace Ford, her husband, Gary and their children, Sydney and Sabrina Jean.

Family meant everything to Jean and she swelled with pride upon every thought of them. She will be deeply missed by us all until we join her and those who’ve gone on before her in Heaven.

Viewing and burial will be private per Jean’s wishes. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Jean Parillo, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.